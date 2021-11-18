Rubina Dilaik's new music video titled 'Shah Rukh Khan' is out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUBINA DILAIK Rubina Dilaik

Actress Rubina Dilaik is quite excited as her new music video titled 'Shah Rukh Khan' is released on Thursday. The song is sung by Inder Chahal, written by Babbu and with music by Sharry Nexus. It is a song in which the girl seeks time and attention from her boyfriend. Rubina Dilaik said, "'Shah Rukh Khan' creates a very romantic atmosphere and it was great fun being part of it. The song has been brilliantly written in a way that it's relatable to the listeners of today and Inder has put his heart into the song. It is a love song and a lament put together."

Singer Inder Chahal added, "It is a very special collaboration for such a song and the video is also beautiful. I had a memorable time creating the song and shooting for it. I'm super excited that it's out now." Produced by Desi Music Factory, the music video is available on YouTube channel Play DMF.

Of late, Rubina has been pretty busy with music videos. She was recently featured in a music video, 'Bheeg Jaunga', with singer Stebin Ben. 'Bheeg Jaunga' is an Orange Studio presentation, the music video is directed by Team Sapphire, lyrics being penned by Mukku and music is composed by Avvy Sara.

The TV actress also recently featured in three music videos – 'Marjaneya' sung by Neha Kakkar, 'Galat' and 'Tumse Pyaar Hai'.

On the acting front, "Bigg Boss 14" winner Rubina Dilaik was last seen in the soap "Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki". She returned to the show after a span of two years and reprised her role of Saumya. The show has made a mark with its slant at breaking stereotypes, and showcasing the struggles of a 'kinnar', or transgender.

"Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has been one of the pathbreaking shows on television that very aesthetically portrayed the story of a kinnar and showcased the lesser-known side of the community. It has been a fantastic journey and I have always been thrilled with the love and appreciation the viewers have showered on it," Rubina said in a statement.

Apart from this, Rubina is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the movie 'Ardh'.