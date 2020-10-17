Rehearsals makes it perfect: Guru Randhawa shares video while practicing for ‘Naach Meri Rani’

T Series is back again with a new single ‘Naach Meri Rani’ featuring bollywood actress Nora Fatehi and pop sensation Guru Randhawa for the first time. The Punjabi singer shared a BTS video from ‘Naach Meri Rani’ where he wrote - “Rehearsals make it perfect”.
Taking to his official Twitter handle, Guru posted a video of him practicing on the hookline of the song, along with the choreographer.
“Rehearsals makes it perfect. Thanks to @BoscoMartis sir and team for making me learn steps on #NaachMeriRani, Out on 20.10.20,” Guru captioned the video.
The first poster look released on Friday, shows Nora and Guru in a unique avatar.
Nora’s look from the song has made the fans very excited as she could be seen wearing a dazzling silver attire. Her lilac hair made fans go gaga. While Guru could be seen wearing a slick leather jacket.
Taking to Twitter, Guru announced "#NaachMeriRani Releasing on 20.10.20 Stay Tuned."
He further wrote "I can’t wait to show you all the most amazing and the ultra classic and futuristic video i have done so far.
Naach Meri Rani will be new for all of you. Thanks for loving it already."
This high-powered dance track has been choreographed by Bosco Martis and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, with vocals by Guru Randhawa and Nikhita Gandhi.
Earlier, a rehearsal clip from the practice session was leaked, and Guru shared the same clip on his Instagram handle saying: “Wow! This is the first time my song’s hookline with the rehearsal video has been leaked. I just found out inbetween my shoot. Now since its out, lets make it go viral and do the step and tag #nachmerirani and @tseries.official to show the power and make it big before the release only. We are still very much excited for the release. @norafatehi lets see how everyone dances to #nachmerirani”.
Wow! This is the first time my song's hookline with the rehearsal video has been leaked. I just found out inbetween my shoot. Now since its out, lets make it go viral and do the step and tag #nachmerirani and @tseries.official to show the power and make it big before the release only. We are still very much excited for the release. @norafatehi lets see how everyone dances to #nachmerirani