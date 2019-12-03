Pati Patni Aur Woh new song Tu Hi Yaar Mera: Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya's romantic track will make your day

After much wait, the makers of Pati, Patni Aur Woh have finally released the romantic track from the film titled Tu Hi Yaar Mera. The song which features the lead stars viz Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday show the chemistry of the actor with the two leading ladies. The song which came out sometime back has been sung by and Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar. The song which is full of romance and passion will make you listen to it on loop.

The song has been composed by Rochak Kohli and the lyrics have been written by Kumaar. Bhumi took to her Instagram handle to share the news of the song's arrival and captioned it as, "Dil ko mere chain nahi hai! #ChintuTyagi ji kahan ankhiyan ladaye jaye! #TuHiYaarMera out now!"

Watch the full song here:

Talking about the film, it is directed by Mudassar Aziz and will release on December 6 and will face a competition with Ashutosh Gowarikar's 'Panipat' featuring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Have a look at the trailer of the films here:

