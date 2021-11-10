Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Nora Fatehi's sizzling belly dance in Satyamev Jayate 2 song 'Kusu Kusu' is set to bowl you over. Watch video

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi knows how to leave us spellbound with her sizzling dance moves. Yet again, she bowled us over with her latest track 'Kusu Kusu' from the upcoming film Satyamev Jayate 2. The hot belly dance moves, Nora's charming expressions and stunning outfits make it a perfect treat for all her fans. This isn't the first time the Moroccon beauty is seen performing bely dancing on a dance number as previously we have seen her talent in songs like 'O Saki Saki,' 'Dilbar,' etc. Taking to Instagram, Nora announced the release of her song on her story where she attached the link of the son's video for the viewers to watch. She even shared a post and wrote, "Earthquakeeeeeee…. Finally out link in bio #Kusukusu."

Just yesterday, she revealed that the song will be out on Wednesday. Sharing a poster, Nora wrote, "After #DILBAR, back again but this time as DILRUBA Get ready for a jaw-dropping song, #KusuKusu, coming out on 10th November save the date #SatyamevaJayate2 releasing in cinemas on Thursday 25th November."

Turning into the lucky charm for John Abraham, Nora collaborates with the actor yet again after 'Dilbar', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Rock Tha Party' while the actress marks her hat-trick with filmmaker Milap Zaveri post 'Dilbar' and 'Ek Toh Kam Zindagani'.

Talking about returning to the franchise, Nora Fatehi shares, "'Satyameva Jayate' holds an extremely special place in my life and I am so glad to be a part of 'Satyameva Jayate 2' as well. After the success of Dilbar, to be able to return as Dilruba feels really great. I am thankful to Milap, Nikkhil sir, and Bhushan sir for choosing me to be a part of this opportunity once again. And I am excited to present aKusu Kusu' and really looking forward to the response from everyone."

Director Milap Zaveri also expressed his excitement for Nora's return.

He added: "I'm thrilled after the iconic aDilbar' and 'Ek toh kam Zindagani', to have Nora part of 'Kusu Kusu'! She has been a lucky charm for me and her brilliance and talent have wowed the entire nation, in fact, the world who are die-hard fans of her beauty and dance."

He added: "I'm so grateful to her for continuing the tradition and being part of Satyameva Jayate 2."