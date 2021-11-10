Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif starrer enters ₹100 crore club on Tuesday

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's blockbuster hit enters ₹100 crore club

Rohit Shetty directorial 'Sooryavanshi' has swept everyone off their feet with not just its power-packed action sequences but also the box office numbers. After four days of its release, the film managed to rake in Rs 91.59 crore in India. With numbers increasing at a fast pace, not just fans but even makers are excited to know when the film will enter the Rs 100 crore club. Well now, it seems that the day is finally here. According to latest figures, it is being said that Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif starrer has performed well on Tuesday as well and has managed to cross 150 Crores worldwide. Not only this but despite a drop of around 15 to 20% as compared to its collections on Monday, the film earned Rs 11.20 crore in India making a smashing entry into the club.