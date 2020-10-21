Nehu Da Vyah Song Out: Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh's adorable love story will win your heart. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nehu Da Vyah Song Out

After much wait, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's first song 'Nehu Da Vyah' is finally out. The song release became one of the much-awaited events after the report of the duo's marriage started doing rounds. Both Neha and Rohanpreet have finally come out in the public eye and have announced their relationship. Not only this, they are all set to tie the knot this month too. Just yesterday, Neha shared a video from their Roka ceremony and now on Wednesday, she took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her new song. Alongside the video, she wrote, "#NehuDaVyah by #NehuPreet is Out Now! Go check it out on Desi Music Factory‘s Youtube Channel!"

The song that is crooned by both Neha and Rohanpreet features the adorable love story of the two singers. It shows the old school romance and how Rohanpreet time and again impresses her lady love. Both of them look beautiful as they are seen clad in suits and formal attire. At the end of the video, Neha finally gets a proposal from her prince charming who comes to her house with a lot of pomp and show and asks her for marriage. For her reply, you need to watch the song for yourself.

Yesterday while sharing her roka video, Neha wrote, "#NehuDaVyah Video releases Tomorrow till then here’s a small Gift for My NeHearts and #NehuPreet Lovers. Here’s Our Roka ceremony clip!! I Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family. Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad Thank youu for throwing the best event."

She also shared a glimpse of the day when Rohanpreet made her meet his parents. Captioning the Instagram post she had written, "The day he made me meet His Parents and Family Love You @rohanpreetsingh #NehuPreet."

Speaking about their wedding, Neha and Rohanpreet are all set to get hitched on October 24 in the presence of close friends and relatives prior to which they will register their marriage on October 22 in court.

Watch the full Nehu Da Vyah song here:

