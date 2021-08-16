Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/NEHAKAKKAR Neha Kakkar, Yasser Desai's song 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' hits 100 million views on YouTube

Singer Neha Kakkar is undoubtedly one of the much-loved personalities. Not just her social media posts but also her songs be it Punjabi or Hindi make fans go gaga. Every now and then, we hear about her tracks creating a new record and yet again a similar incident has taken place. Neha's track 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' which she crooned alongwith singer Yasser Desai has touched 100 million views on YouTube within one year of release. Composed by Rajat Nagpal, the song features Neha Sharma and Sidharth Shukla.

Excited at the views it has amassed, Neha Kakkar says: "Dil Ko Karaar Aaya is one of the most special songs I've sung. I get requested to sing this song very often and that goes to show the impact it has made on the listeners. Congratulations to Desi Music Factory for putting this wonderful song together."

Singer Yasser Desai says: "It's a song that is full of feels and singing it with Neha was amazing. I'm very happy that it has reached so many people across the world. Huge props to Desi Music Factory for uplifting independent music on such an impressive scale."

Every now and then, Neha keeps on sharing new videos and reels of herself on her Instagram handle with this particular song as the background music. On the occasion of Independence Day 2021, she shared a reel and wrote alongside, "Tujhpe Pyar Aaya India!! Happy Independence Day."

Not only this, but she has even recreated a reprised version of the same song. Watch it here:

'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' was released under Anshul Garg's music label - Desi Music Factory.

-With IANS inputs