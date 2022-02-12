Mud Mud Ke Song Out: Jacqueline Fernandez-Michele Morrone raise the temperature with sizzling chemistry

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE STILL Jacqueline Fernandez-Michele Morrone Mud Mud Ke song out

Jacqueline Fernandez and '365 Days' star Michele Morrone's song 'Mud Mud Ke' is finally out. Their sizzling chemistry is unmissable and winning hearts. Taking to her Instagram, Jacqueline shared the music video and wrote, "Finally it's here! #MudMudKe official video with @iammichelemorroneofficial out now on @desimusicfactory official YouTube channel. Check out the crazy video and let me know your favourite part in the comment section."

The song's video shows Jacqueline dancing in a shimmery outfit in a nightclub as Morrone keeps up with his bad-boy image and walks into a club where Jacqueline is seen performing. It also showcases the undeniable chemistry between Michele and Jacqueline. The actress then runs away with the gangster in a luxury sports car. There is also action and a chase sequence that is seen further in the music video. Then comes the big twist -- Jacqueline takes him to a hideout before handing him over to the police.

With 'Mud Mud Ke', Morrone made his Indian debut in a song choreographed by Shakti Mohan. The track is composed by Tony Kakkar and sung by him and his sister Neha Kakkar. The video of the song has been directed by Mihir Gulati. Talking about the song, Morrone said, "Big love to India for waiting for my debut with such unbelievable excitement. The wait ends here. I can't wait to know the thoughts of the listeners and viewers. I hope they enjoy the song as much as I did."

Neha Kakkar also spoke about the peppy number and said, "Working on Mud Mud Ke has been amazing. The excitement it created among viewers and listeners before its release brought joy to all those who worked hard for the song. It's out now and we're sure it's going to inspire a dance fest."

Tony Kakkar added, "It has been an honour working with the team that pulled off Mud Mud Ke. Everyone's efforts came together to make the song what it is today. I hope this song becomes an excuse for people to hit the dance floor."