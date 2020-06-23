Monali Thakur, Adnan Sami support Sonu Nigam's claims: Lot of ‘mafiagiri’ in the music industry

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MONALITHAKUR, ADNANSAMIWORLD Monali Thakur, Adnan Sami support Sonu Nigam's claims

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam broke the internet on Monday after he shared a video of warning Tseries's Chairman and MD Bhushan Kumar and claiming that power lies to a few in the music industry. After his allegation, many more singers have come out and supported him revealing that 'mafia' does exist in the industry and 'newcomers' are not warmly welcomed. Monali Thakur and Adnan Sami have supported Sonu Nigam's claims and said, there is a "lot of ‘mafiagiri’ in the music industry."

Monali Thakur revealed that she messaged Sonu Nigam after his video and thanked him for revealing the truth. She told Bollywood Spy, "I was thankful to him because he is a senior and he has been in the industry for so long. He is a very big name and an iconic musician. He is over all these things... But it is so true that there is a lot of ‘mafiagiri’ in the music industry. Nobody gets their due. That is the reason why I do not like the atmosphere and ecosystem of the music industry. I don’t even try to get movie songs anymore. I alienated myself because I care for my mental health."

She added, "They do not care. Pees dete hai (They crush you) like an ant. They will keep promoting people who are mediocre, I will be very honest, and can hardly do anything to save their lives."

Monali also said that Sonu Nigam has put it out rather politely since the situation is much worse. She added that the new singers, composers and lyricists are disillusioned about the politics in the music industry. She said, "If you are signed up with a label and giving away 80 per cent of your income, only then you get work. Why? It’s not healthy."

On the other hand, singer Adnan Sami also shared a powerful statement supporting Sonu Nigam's claims that singers, composers and music producers are exploited in the Indian music industry.

His statement read, "The Indian Film & Music Industry SERIOUSLY needs a ‘Herculean‘ SHAKE UP. Especially in the context of music, New Singers, Veteran Singers, Music Composers & Music Producers - who are being exploited to the HILT!! “Fall into the DICTAT or you’re OUT”... Why is creativity beyond “CONTROLLED” by those you have no clue about ‘creativity’ & are trying to play GOD?? We have 1.3 Billion people in India by the grace of God- Is all that we have to offer is ‘remakes’ & ‘remixes’? For God sake, STOP THIS & allow the truly talented new & veteran artistes BREATH & give you creative peace Musically & Cinematically!!! Have you, the Movie & Music ‘Mafia’ who have arrogantly entitled yourselves as the ‘self professed & self appointed gods‘ not learned anything from history that you can NEVER control art & the ecosystem of creativity of any field? ENOUGH!! MOVE OVER!! “CHANGE” is here & it’s knocking on your door!! Ready or Not, it‘s coming in! Brace yourselves!"

He added, "As Abraham Lincoln said - “You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time!!”"

On Monday, Sonu Nigam shared a video calling out the mafias in the music industry. He captioned the video as, "Laaton ke mafia baaton se nahi maante. (you cannot reason with the uncouth mafia with words)."

