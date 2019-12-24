On Mohd Rafi's 95th birth anniversary, let's revisit his most popular melodies

Sonu Nigam dedicates his entire career to Rafi, and calls him his biggest inspiration.

If there is one singer who changed the course of romantic songs in Indian cinema, it was Mohammad Rafi -- who with his soulful voice gave Indian cinema an exemplar in terms of soulful music. From 'Ehsaan Tera Hoga Mujhpar' to 'Teri Aankhon Ke Sivaa', Rafi was the voice of every loving, romantic heart. Sonu Nigam, often considered the fifth of the five entities in Indian music -- Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar, and Rafi being the other four, dedicates his entire career to Rafi, and calls him his biggest inspiration.

On the legend's 95th birth anniversary -- December 24, 2019 -- we list 24 of his most popular romantic tracks. Sit back, have a cup of Joe and enjoy.

1) Bahaaron Phool Barsao

2) Teri Aankhon Ke Sivaa Duniya Mein

3) Jo Waada Kiya Woh Nibhaana Padega

4) Ehsaan Tera Hoga Mujhpar

5) Tumne Mujhe Dekha Hokar Meherbaan

6) Tum Jo Mil Gaye Ho

7) Chahoonga Main Tujhe Shaam Savere

8) Dil Ke Jharokhey Mein

9) Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai

10) Chaudhvin Ka Chaand Ho

11) Dard-e-dil Dard-e-jigar

12) Chaand Mera Dil

13) Teri Bindiya Re

14) Badan Pe Sitaare

15) Tere Mere Sapney Abb Eik Rang Hain

16) Abhi Na Jao Chhodkar

17) Khush Rahe Tu Sadaa

18) Din Dhal Jaaye

19) Sar Jo Tera Chakraaye

20) Deewana Huya Baadal

21) Kya Huya Tera Waada

22) Yeh Reshmi Zulfein

23) Ae Watan Ae Watan

24) Yeh Duniya Yeh Mehfil