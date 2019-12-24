On Mohd Rafi's 95th birth anniversary, let's revisit his most popular melodies

If there is one singer who changed the course of romantic songs in Indian cinema, it was Mohammad Rafi -- who with his soulful voice gave Indian cinema an exemplar in terms of soulful music. From 'Ehsaan Tera Hoga Mujhpar' to 'Teri Aankhon Ke Sivaa', Rafi was the voice of every loving, romantic heart. Sonu Nigam, often considered the fifth of the five entities in Indian music -- Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar, and Rafi being the other four, dedicates his entire career to Rafi, and calls him his biggest inspiration.
On the legend's 95th birth anniversary -- December 24, 2019 -- we list 24 of his most popular romantic tracks. Sit back, have a cup of Joe and enjoy.
1) Bahaaron Phool Barsao
2) Teri Aankhon Ke Sivaa Duniya Mein
3) Jo Waada Kiya Woh Nibhaana Padega
4) Ehsaan Tera Hoga Mujhpar
5) Tumne Mujhe Dekha Hokar Meherbaan
6) Tum Jo Mil Gaye Ho
7) Chahoonga Main Tujhe Shaam Savere
8) Dil Ke Jharokhey Mein
9) Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai
10) Chaudhvin Ka Chaand Ho
11) Dard-e-dil Dard-e-jigar
12) Chaand Mera Dil
13) Teri Bindiya Re
14) Badan Pe Sitaare
15) Tere Mere Sapney Abb Eik Rang Hain
16) Abhi Na Jao Chhodkar
17) Khush Rahe Tu Sadaa
18) Din Dhal Jaaye
19) Sar Jo Tera Chakraaye
20) Deewana Huya Baadal
21) Kya Huya Tera Waada
22) Yeh Reshmi Zulfein
23) Ae Watan Ae Watan
24) Yeh Duniya Yeh Mehfil