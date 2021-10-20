Follow us on Image Source : MADDOCK FILMS Kriti Sanon's 'Param Sundari' song makes it to global Billboard charts

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon recently starred in the drama comedy film 'Mimi'. While the actress received lauds ever since the film released on July 26, 2021, her song 'Param Sundari' made it to the global Billboard charts. Crooned by Shreya Ghoshal, Param Sundari has been trending ever since its release. Sharing the news, Shreya Ghosal wrote, "That is a wonderful news! #ParamSundari makes it to the global @billboardcharts @arrahman @sonymusicindia @OfficialAMITABH." The music video has Kriti Sanon and Sai Tamhankar, in traditional look, grooving to the trendy beats of AR Rahman.

Mimi’s Param Sundari is a foot-tapping dance number, which features Kriti Sanon performing an electrifying dance, with perfect thumkas.

Talking about Mimi, Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi's comedy-drama narrates a quirky tale of a feisty and carefree girl (Kriti) who becomes a surrogate mom to make money. Laxman Utekar has also written the movie's story and screenplay along with Rohan Shankar, who has penned the dialogues as well.

The release date of 'Mimi' was preponed, and on July 26 (four days before the original release date), the film was released on OTT platforms. It is a Hindi remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National award-winning, Marathi film, 'Mala Aai Vhhaychy!' (2011), which has been directed by Laxman Utekar and also features Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Sai Tamhankar, and Supriya Pathak.

On the professional front, Kriti has an impressive lineup of films including 'Adipurush', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Bhediya', 'Ganapath', 'Hum Do Hamaare Do' along with another unannounced project.