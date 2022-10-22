Saturday, October 22, 2022
     
  Kay aka Kanishka Lohar releases first Hindi track 'Na Tune Kaha' | Watch Video

Kay has two more songs in the works before this year ends. A collaboration with Indian social media influencer Manav Chabbra and another Hindi single titled “Mein Jaau Kaha”.

Published on: October 22, 2022
After four singles within the last two years, Kanishka Lohar, popularly known as Kay, released her first Hindi track titled 'Na Tune Kaha' recently. The 25-year-old singer has been making waves on the internet. She is not just a pop singer but a songwriter as well. Her latest song 'Na Tune Kaha' has been receiving rave reviews. It is written by poet Manhar Seth and engineered by Joash Benedict of Eggs Benedict Productions, Bandra. 

“The story behind Na Tune Kaha is an interesting one. Manhar and I sat down to write a song we really resonated with, and we did. The song had verses that started with Manhar’s vocals and the second half that ended with mine. A true love ballad. During production, we had the idea to release it in parts, which sounded like a musical mystery and we got behind it.”, reveals Kay.

Listen to the song here-

This is the first in a while that songs have been released as parts when it comes to Hindi music. The song has catchy guitar riffs and melodic vocals from Kay that elicit a soothing vibrance. “The second part of this song will be out soon, when the time is right” said Kay.

Kay has two more songs in the works before this year ends. A collaboration with Indian social media influencer Manav Chabbra and another Hindi single titled “Mein Jaau Kaha”. 

When asked about her future projects, she said, “I am grateful for all the opportunities I have had so far and proud of all the hard work that has gone into my musical journey. Hopefully, the next stop for my Hindi tracks is Bollywood.

