Kanta Laga: Get ready for Yo Yo Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar & brother Tony's big music collaboration

Weddings and parties are incomplete without a great playlist comprising of popular musicians viz Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, and Yo Yo Honey Singh. Surprisingly, the three of them are coming together in a collaboration for a new party song 'Kanta Laga' which will definitely be great. The song will be produced by Desi Music Factory. A promotional video of the song was shared by the three of them on Instagram. Talking about the collaboration, Anshul Garg of Desi Music Factory said, "We're happy to announce that three of the most loved hitmakers will be joining hands for our party anthem 'Kanta Laga'."

He continued, "In times that are more uncertain than ever, we would like our music to be a welcome break for the listeners out there. We hope to make yet another splash in the independent music scene with this song."

Meanwhile, the Indian Idol judge while sharing the video wrote, "COMING SOON @desimusicfactory gets Me, @tonykakkar & @yoyohoneysingh together for an ultimate party anthem- Kanta Laga." Yo Yo, on the other hand. wrote, "Get ready for the biggest collab of the year ! COMING SOON."

The peppy track will be directed by Mihir Gulati but not much details have been divulged. However, the announcement itself has left fans excited for the upcoming song!

This is not the first time that they will be uniting. Previously, Neha Kakkar and Honey Singh had collaborated for songs like 'Satan', 'Makhna', 'Moscow Mashuka,' 'Saiyaan Ji,' 'Sunny Sunny' (Yaariyan), 'Manali Trance' (The Shaukeens), 'Aao Raja' (Gabbar Is Back) and 'Chhote Chhote Peg' (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety).

Meanwhile, wife of Honey Singh filed a domestic violence case against him and sought Rs 10 crore compensation under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, saying she felt like a "farm animal." Shalini Talwar, Singh's wife, said that she was subjected to numerous incidents of physical, verbal, mental, and emotional abuse at the hands of her husband and his family.

