Jhoome Jo Pathaan Song OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's dance number will get you grooving

Jhoome Jo Pathaan Song OUT: It's been so long since we have seen Shah Rukh Khan pulling off a dance number in full throttle. The actor has often aced them, Ishq Shava, Chhaiya Chhaiyaa and Dade Disco are only a few examples. Well, the latest song from his upcoming film Pathaan, Jhoome Jo Pathaan' is also on the same lines. The Badshah of Bollywood and Deepika Padukone have let their hair down as they get grooving in this party number.

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan is seen flaunting his long hair, chiseled physique and perfect abs. SRK, who plays a gun-toting spy with a licence to kill in 'Pathaan', is presented as the king of cool in the song. He looks no less than a treat for sore eyes. Deepika too matched his energy and charisma. In the video, the two Bollywood stars can be seen dancing atop a bus at an exotic foreign location. Dancing behind them are hundreds of dancers. The peppy beats soon catch up and you won't mind listening or rather watching the song on a loop.

This is not the first time that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika have come together for a film. Earlier, they were seen together in Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

About the pairing of SRK and Deepika, Anand said, "His chemistry with Deepika in the song is infectious. They are considered one of the all-time biggest on-screen jodis in the history of Hindi cinema, given their massive blockbusters, and this song presents them to their fans and audiences in a way that they have never seen before on screen. I am eagerly awaiting to see the reaction of people when the song drops tomorrow!"

Produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Pathaan' also stars John Abraham and will arrive in cinemas on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

