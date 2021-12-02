Jersey song Mehram out: Shahid Kapoor fights his inner battles in this soulful melody

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHID KAPOOR Jersey poster featuring Shahid Kapoor

Slated to release in theatres on 31st December, Shahid Kapoor's Jersey is one of the most anticipated songs of the year! Adding to all the anticipation surrounding the film, the makers launched the first song, Mehram! In a year that has been a roller-coaster of a ride for most, Mehram is the perfect anthem for the soul. The song sequence sees superstar Shahid Kapoor manifest his desire of turning cricketer once again for the love of his son. The anthem has been sung by Sachet Tandon and composed by Sachet-Parampara. Lyrics are penned by Shailender Singh Sodhi, popularly known as Shellee.

Sharing the song on his Instagram account, Shahid Kapoor wrote, "#Mehram... the loving comforter. The heart of our film. Hope you feel the depth of its emotion. Presenting our first song from #Jersey. Releasing in theatres on 31st December 2021."

Speaking about the song, singer Sachet said, “We have made Mehram with all our love and passion. It’s a song that you listen to when you’re having a bad day but still have your go-getter spirit fuelled with adrenaline. We hope you enjoy the song as much as we loved making it for you!”

Excited about the launch of Mehram, producer Aman Gill said, “We all have days when we want to keep going regardless of the curveballs being thrown at us. Mehram is an adrenaline-pumping anthem that will get you back up on the horse and make you chase your dreams. We have already received a great response to the song, as it was there in our trailer and thanks to Shahid singing a few lines from the song. And now, here’s the full song! We hope you enjoy it!”

To the delight of Shahid’s humungous fan-base, the superstar recently surprised his fans by singing a few lines from Mehram. Later, the actor also posted a video of him singing the song.

Presented by Allu Aravind, the movie has been directed by the National Award winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, who has also directed the original Telugu Jersey and is produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi. The foot-tapping, powerful numbers by Sachet-Parampara are also sure to have you humming the Jersey tunes.