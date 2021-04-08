'Is Qadar' song out: Tulsi Kumar, Darshan Raval's endearing chemistry wins hearts in new song | WATCH

Image Source : YOUTUBE/ T-SERIES 'Is Qadar' song out: Tulsi Kumar, Darshan Raval's endearing chemistry wins hearts in new song

Music sensations Tulsi Kumar and Darshan Raval have once again collaborated for the latest track Is Qadar. After the huge success of their first song, Tere Naal Tulsi and Dasrshan's Is Qadar released on Thursday. The song is already winning hearts on the internet with its qawwali flavour, instrumental beats and sweet melodies of love. The song conveys that there are no barriers in love.

The song portrays the story of two individuals who belong to different religions. Darshan is a Muslim boy and Tulsi is a Hindu girl. Darshan is enchanted by Tulsi's beauty, he gives up his violent job which involved guns and bloodshed. The duo ends up getting married

Shot in the beautiful locations of Shimla, the song will leave you reminiscing about the feeling of madly falling in love. Tulsi Kumar and Darshan Raval's endearing chemistry will surely melt your heart.

Watch the song here:

Darshan Rawal who rose to fame with the Star Puls’ reality show Raw Star, had earlier shared the teaser of the song with his fans and followers. He captioned it as, “Kaisa laga teaser aap sabko ? #IsQadar releasing on 8th April, 2021."

Tulsi Kumar had also shared a few bits from the music video on her Instagram. Sharing the same she wrote, "Simplicity | Unconditional| love |Melody."

The song is presented by Tseries and written by Sayeed Qadri. It is composed by Sachet-Parampara of Bekhayali fame, who last worked with Tulsi Kumar on her chartbuster single Tanhaai that crossed over 100+m views on YouTube and became a superhit.