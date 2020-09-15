Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HINAKHAN Humko Tum Mil Gaye: Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar's romantic song comes with a message. Watch video

The two Naagin actors Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar reunited for the much-awaited music video 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye.' The romantic song was finally released by the makers today on September 15 on YouTube and speaks about love, togetherness, and companionship. Hina and Dheeraj, in the song, are seen playing the role of a married couple who gets a shock of their lives when Dhoopar gets paralyzed. Hina stands by her partner strong and helps him to walk and takes care of him, the result of which he finally starts walking. The beautiful song that shows their amazing chemistry is sung by Vishal Mishra, composed by Naresh Sharma and written by Sayeed Quadri.

Hina announced the arrival of the song on her Instagram handle as she wrote, "Pyaar ka asli matlab samjha humne, jab se #HumkoTumMilGaye!" Have a look at the same here:

Talking about the song, Hina told Indian Express in an interview, "The theme and concept of the music video is what appealed to me the most. Besides being a romantic number, it has a very strong and meaningful message. It is something that many people need to see, especially during these times.

It talks about being positive and staying faithful to your beliefs during trying and testing times. In a very beautiful and subtle way, it also gives out an inspirational message."

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in Naagin 5 playing the ‘sarvasestha naagin’ while Dheeraj also plays a crucial role in Kundali Bhagya.

Watch the song Humko Tum Mil Gaye here:

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage