Hina Khan, Shaheer Sheikh's song 'Mohabbat Hai' out now

After 'Baarish Ban Jaana', actors Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh have returned with another love song. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Vyrl Originals, the latest track 'Mohabbat Hai' is sung by Stebin Ben. The announcement of the song release was made by both the actors on their respective social media handles. The two of them wrote alongside in the caption, "#MohabbatHai is finally Out Now on the @vyrloriginals YouTube channel. Watch it now aur dijiye usse apni saari mohabbat!"

Talking about the song, Hina and Shaheer said, "There is beauty even in pain and Mohabbat Hai captures that beauty of undying love. We are both truly grateful that we got a chance to be part of this song and working with such an amazing trio and the entire team of VYRL Originals again. It was a pleasure working with Mohit Suri, and to be part of his vision, was surely challenging and exciting for us.

JeetGanngulis composition and Stebin's voice is a combination that fans are going to love. #Shahina has been getting so much affection since 'Baarish Ban Jaana' and we hope they keep showering their love on us and on this beautiful song, we can't wait to see their reaction."

Hina while sharing her experience of working with Shaheer said, "Shaheer and I have been really great friends. The audience has showered a lot of love for our last music video. Being directed by Mohit Suri was really a special and amazing experience altogether. I really loved how the song tells you a story."

After their first collaboration, 'Baarish Ban Jaana', this is the second time where actress Hina Khan, Shaaher Sheikh and Stebin come together. 'Mohabbat Hai' narrates a story oscillating between the past, present, and future where two people keep meeting and falling in love with each other as if they were predestined.

Watch the full song here: