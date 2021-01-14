Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJANA SANGHI Guru Randhawa & Sanjana Sanghi's song 'Mehendi Wale Haath' will leave you all emotional. Watch video

The much-awaited Guru Randhawa song 'Mehendi Wale Haath' is finally out! Featuring Bollywood actress Sanjana Sanghi, the track directed by Arvind Khaira as been released under the banner of Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. The emotional song has been sung by Guru himself and the music has been given by Sachet-Parampara while the lyrics have been penned down by Sayeed Qadri. Speaking about the plot, it shows the sacrifices that army personnel needs to make in his life. The announcement of the release of the song by made by an excited Sanjana on her social media handle.

Taking to Instagram, the Dil Bechara actress wrote, "Here’s presenting a musical lovestory that celebrates promises, hope and sacrifices of our brave soldiers & their families. #MehendiWaaleHaath is OUT NOW! @gururandhawa."

Have a look:

The story revolves around Guru who plays the role of an army man who seeks a leave request from his seniors that gets rejected. On the other hand, we see Sanjana who decked up and getting her hands decorated with henna waiting for him to return. While Guru fights on the battlefield with the enemy, Sanjana after a lot of wait gets married to someone else.

Watch the full song here:

The duo has been quite active on social media and sharing posts related to their song here. Have a look at the same here:

On the professional front, Sanjana who was last seen opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput will now be seen along with Aditya Roy Kapur in Om: The Battle Within which is all set to release in 2021.