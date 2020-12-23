Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIKAARYAN Get ready to witness Kartik Aaryan's never-seen-before avatar in debut music video 'Nachunga Aise'

Actor Kartik Aaryan can never go wrong in surprising his fans. Be it impressing with his dialogues or funny antics or entertaining through his unique chat under the section Koki Poochega, he has done it all. Yet again, the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actor left everyone amazed through teaser of ' Nachunga Aise' that happens to be his first-ever music video. The video of the same was shared on Instagram and showcased Kartik in an exciting avatar enjoying some classic dance moves. Interestingly, he was seen in an animated avatar which was something unique this time.

For the unversed, the video was created by Tanhaji director Om Raut and backed by music Moghul Bhushan Kumar. Sharing the same on Instagram, Kartilk wrote alongside, "Senor, Senorita, Sunita and Sangeeta sab naachenge!! #NachungaAise Teaser. @omraut @tseries.official #BhushanKumar @millindgaba @goldenwords31 @retrophiles1."

Have a look:

We all know how good a dancer Kartik is and to watch his digital version shaking a leg has definitely increased our excitement. It will be Kartik and Raut's first association together and will launch on December 24, 2020.

Meanwhile, the actor recently shared his first look as Arjun Pathak from his new project, Dhamaka. In the same he can be seen sporting long locks, spects and a suit with bloodstains over it. Alongside the poster he wrote, "Miliye #ArjunPathak se #Dhamaka..@madhvaniram #RonnieScrewvala @amitamadhvani @rsvpmovies @officialrmfilms."

The project was announced on his 30th birthday ie on 22 November. The thriller movie will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Ram Madhvani.

Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2.