DJ Groove Dev to bring back 90s Indipop songs with his new remix album | Check details

If we talk about independent music, then the 90s is considered the golden period for independent artists. Daler Mehndi, Palash Sen, Falguni Pathak, Alisha Chinoy, and many other names emerged during this period. Be it a mix of slow Indian music and pop or a combination of Bhangra, Techno, and Glamour. The India of the 90s and its people were also completely different. While the music today has changed a lot with new technology and experiences, people still love to go down memory lane and enjoy the 90s Indi pop. Now, DJ Groove Dev is set to bring these songs back with a new twist. The star will be launching a new album based on 90s Indipop songs.

DJ Groove says that he has selected some popular Indie pop hits from the 90s to create his new remix. Work has started on these and after post-production, he will share information about them through official social media handles.

"This new project of mine is specially dedicated to 90s kids. Because this is the generation that has seen the entire transition face of India. Be it economic liberalisation, entry of private entertainment channels in the country, or the beginning of the internet. Hope this generation will feel a special connection with my new remix", adds Dev.

DJ Groove Dev has earlier created remix versions of Legendary Singer Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's 'Akhiyaan Udeek Diyaan' and 'Ranjha' from the movie Shershaah.

Talking about his career span, he has been working for almost 15 years. Remixing Bollywood songs is his favourite genre and he loves remixing Bollywood songs in his experimental style on club beats. He plays other genres as well, including Commercial, House Electro, Hip Hop, Dance Hall, EDM, Trap, Moombahton, Retro, Punjabi, Reggae, Bass, and Dubstep.

Groove Dev won DJ's War in 2009 and has also worked with Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jassi Sidhu, Bombay Rockers, DJ Aqeel, Arif Lohar, Bally Sagoo, etc.

