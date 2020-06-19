Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DILJITDOSANJH Diljit Dosanjh elated as he begins shooting for his new album 'Goat'

During the coronavirus lockdown, many celebrities became active on their social media for their fans and gave a daily glimpse of their daily routine. One amongst those was Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh who did not fail to entertain his fans throughout the course of this journey. His videos, however, stood out from the rest because he made sure that the smile on his fans' faces never fade away which is why he decided to cook with his fans. Everyone has been in awe of his culinary skills but now it seems that he is all set to surprise everyone with his work as his latest Instagram post states that he is back to work and is gearing up for the shooting of his new music album. Yes, that's true!

The singer-turned-actor took to his official Instagram account on Friday to reveal that he has begun shooting of new music album, which is supposedly titled 'Goat.' Sharing a photo with the music artists, Diljit wrote alongside, "Ho Geya Shoot Start Album Da #GOAT @kalikwest @gsidhuonline @rahulduttafilms @thebprcrew #diljitdosanjh."

A few days back, Diljit shared a video in which he was seen singing a song that seemed to be from his upcoming album and left his fans wanting for more. He was seen wearing a white coloured sleeveless t-shirt and a black colour beanie in the video that was captioned, "POH DI RAAT NEW ALBUM SOON."

Udta Punjab, Diljit's Bollywood debut completed four years recently. Diljit took to Instagram to share a clip featuring him from the film. "Baut kuch seekha es film se. (Learned a lot from this film). Thx To My Fav. Director #Abhishekchaubey Sir & #honeytrehan Bhaji #4YearsofUdtaPunjab #diljitdosanjh," Diljit captioned the clip.

Meanwhile, Diljit latest Bollywood release, 'Good Newwz', re-released in Dubai when theatres reopen, as an initial step towards regaining normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

