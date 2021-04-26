COVID-19: Palash Sen announces Euphoria to postpone all scheduled music releases 'till we as a nation heal'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PALASH SEN COVID-19: Euphoria postpone all scheduled music releases 'till we as a nation heal'

The rock band Euphoria have decided to postpone all scheduled music releases including an album till India's battle against Covid-19 pandemic is over. The band's frontman Palash Sen announced the news in a statement issued on Facebook and Instagram on Monday evening.

The statement reads: "Due to the ongoing crisis across the country, we have decided to postpone all our scheduled music releases including our album till we as a nation heal. We stand with the people of our country and as always, we are part of this fight against the disease and the collateral damage. We all know what to do and we urge you to be sensible, sensitive and strong. We will see you on the other side with our music and your smiles.. stay mehfuz, stay indoors, stay euphoric."

On Sunday, Palash had posted on Facebook that he has tested negative for Covid-19.

"Some Positive news, thanks to a negative report! Have spent over 14 days alone, but never felt lonely.. Thank you for being there with me .. for me ... God bless each one of you .. I am, because you are," he had written.

Earlier, last year Euphoria had released a song titled Ladaaii.

The song spoke about India's fight against the coronavirus pandemic and how the musicians, who are considered ‘non-essentials’, were doing their bit by entertaining the listeners during these tough times.

However, the song did not perform as per expectations and later Palash took to Instagram to share his discontent with YouTube as he believed the video-streaming site was not letting him reach his audience.

“I asked a few people in my circle about what I can do with regard to the YouTube views. They asked me to buy paid commercials from YouTube. We sent a request but it was refused because they said the song is based on sensitive events. What are these sensitive events? I made an inspirational song. It is a song for everyone who has been feeling low during these testing times,” he said in the video.

He added, “I guess YouTube has a problem with us. Our songs are not recommended/suggested. People don’t even know we have a YouTube channel. I have been ignoring it for a long time, thinking that maybe we are not good enough. But when people listen to us after years, they ask us why we did not hear a particular track before. So, this is a problem.”

-with IANS inputs