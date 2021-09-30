Follow us on Image Source : ANI Coldplay, BTS reveal music video for 'My Universe'

British rock band Coldplay has premiered the music video for 'My Universe', their new collaboration with BTS on YouTube. According to Variety, the song's video is set in the distant galaxy of The Spheres where music is forbidden, but BTS, Coldplay and an alien supergroup called Supernova 7 unite via hologram to defy the ban. Sung in English and Korean, the new track has both bands singing about the endless possibilities of love, utilizing cosmic analogies and an out-of-this-world synth-like sound.

"There's a paradise they couldn't capture, that bright infinity inside your eyes. You are my universe, and I just want to put you first," sings Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin.

The video has been directed by Dave Meyers, who earlier also helmed Coldplay's 'Higher Power' video. According to Variety, 'My Universe' is part of Coldplay's forthcoming album 'Music of the Spheres', which is scheduled for release on October 15.

Produced by Max Martin, it will be Coldplay's ninth studio album and has been revealed to contain 12 tracks, five of which are represented by emojis, including a red heart, an infinity sign and a planet. This single's release marks the band's third for the album, Coldplay had released the album's first single 'Higher Power' in May, followed by the release of 'Coloratura' in July.

Variety reported, since its release on Friday, 'My Universe' has already been streamed more than 100 million times, marking yet another successful western collaboration for BTS, some of their most popular collaborations to date including pop stars such as Halsey, Ed Sheeran, Megan Thee Stallion, Steve Aoki, Charli XCX and more.

(ANI)