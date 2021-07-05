Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHILPASHETTY Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0: Get ready for Shilpa Shetty's 'latke jhatke' with Meezaan Jaffrey. Watch teaser

Actress Shilpa Shetty shared the teaser of "Chura ke dil mera 2.0" on Monday. The song, a recreation of her popular number in the 1994 hit "Main Khiladi Tu Anadi", features in her upcoming comedy "Hungama 2". The actress took to social media and shared a small video clip of the song. "After a looonnggg wait, but at last... Presenting the teaser of #ChuraKeDilMera 2.0 Full song out tomorrow @ 11.11 am! #Hungama2 With love and gratitude," wrote Shilpa Shetty on Instagram.

In the reprised version, Shilpa grooves with Meezaan Jaffrey, Javed Jaffrey's son. They recreate the signature pelvic thrusts from the song that featured Shilpa with Akshay Kumar. The full song will be released on Tuesday.

See her post here:

Comments started pouring in on the Instagram page within minutes. Jacqueline Fernandez wrote: "Wow!!" Sophie Choudhary wrote: "Womannnn!! UFF." See the original song here:

Shilpa was last seen in the film "Apne" in 2007. She makes her comeback in films with "Hungama 2". Directed by Priyadarshan, the film casts Shilpa and Meezaan with Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash. The film will be released on July 23 on OTT. Watch the trailer here:

Shilpa's other upcoming film is director Sabbir Khan's "Nikamma", alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

-With IANS inputs