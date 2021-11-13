Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui title track out: Ayushmann Khurrana-Vani Kapoor's song packed with bhangra energy

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Still from Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

The first song from the film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is out now. Featuring lead actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor the song has propelled the excitement further. The title track of the film is recreation of a Punjabi track performed by Jassi Sidhu. The track features an eclectic mix of bhangra and vibrant visuals. The audio is heavily loaded with the elements of bhangra stringed together by the voice of Jassi Sidhu.

Recreated by Sachin-Jigar, the song has been penned by I.P. Singh with original lyrics by Madan Jalandhari and has been performed by Sachin-Jigar, Jassi Sidhu and I.P. Singh. You can watch the video here:

For the unversed, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is a film challenging norms and bringing social taboo topics into discussion. The upcoming rom-com revolves around the topic of sex change. The recently released film's trailer set the tone for a perfect rib-tickling comedy peppered with love and drama.

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' has been directed by Abhishek Kapoor, who is known for films like 'Rock On!', 'Kai Po Che!' and 'Fitoor'. Produced by T-Series in collaboration with Guy In The Sky Pictures, the film is slated to hit cinemas on December 10.

"Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" marks Abhishek Kapoor's return to direction three years after the romantic-drama "Kedarnath". This is the filmmaker's first collaboration with Khurrana, who was last seen in "Gulabo Sitabo".

Meanwhile, Khurrana is currently working on "Anek", which reunites the actor with his "Article 15" director Anubhav Sinha.

Talking about Vaani, apart from "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui", the actress will also feature in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer "Shamshera" and "Bellbottom", opposite superstar Akshay Kumar. While "Shamshera" is set to release on June 25, "Bellbottom" will arrive in theatres on May 28.