BTS’ Yet To Come video out: Proof lead single makes ARMY nostalgic, watch new K-pop song here

BTS’ Yet To Come video out: BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, J Hope, Jimin and V have released the lead single from their anthology album Proof. The new BTS song talks about their, past, and their present and assures ARMY that the future holds the best. In the music video, the septet is seen in a desert as they reminisce the days when they started the Korean band and how they rose to fame thanks to their fans -- ARMY.

With surreal music, Yet To Come is a soothing melody which has RM and Suga rapping in both English and Korean. Here's how ARMY is reacting to the latest BTS song, but before that watch the official video of BTS' Yet To Come here:

latest album 'Proof' will stretch across three CDs and consist of 48 tracks.

It will drop on Friday, reports 'Variety'.

The album and the composition of the disks are intended to represent the past, present and future of the nine-year-old band, agency Big Hit Music said.

Within the mix are three new songs: 'Yet To Come', 'Run BTS' and 'For Youth'.

It is BTS's first physical album since last year's CD single 'Butter' and 'Permission to Dance' and was teased in April with the tagline 'We are Bulletproof'.

According to 'Variety', the Yonhap news agency reports that the three CDs break down as follows: the first, with 19 tracks, is largely an assembly of hits, including 'Danger', 'Fire', 'DNA', 'Boy With Luv' featuring Halsey, 'Spring Day', 'Fake Love', 'Dynamite' and 'Butter'; the second consists of subunit tracks; the final disc is dedicated to Army, the group's activist fans and will include the three new tracks and songs and demo versions of some of the band's past hits.