BTS' Proof new songs: South Korean TV channel bans 'Run BTS' & 'Born Singer'; furious ARMY reacts

BTS' Proof new songs: BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have released their anthology album Proof. However, South Korean TV channel banned two tracks from the recently released album, Proof. Reportedly, songs titled, Run BTS and Born Singer contain 'vulgar words'. Korean Broadcasting System (KBS), the national broadcaster of South Korea, deemed the tracks unsuitable for broadcast. Yet To Come, Run BTS, For Youth, and Born Singer, these four songs were submitted to the broadcaster, but only Yet To Come could pass the censorship. The decision on For Youth is yet to be taken.

Why BTS songs are banned?

According to a report in Soompi, KBS announced that Run BTS and Born Singer can't be aired on the channel as the lyrics contain ‘swear words, vulgar words, and crude expressions’. Here's how ARMY reacted to it.

All about BTS' Proof

For the unversed, Proof is BTS' anthology album. Earlier, BTS Label, Big Hit Entertainment, gave more information about the album via a statement. "The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their endeavours," the statement read. According to the label, the anthology album 'Proof' reflects the "thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present and future of BTS."

The seven-member BTS has become one of the most successful pop acts of all time and represent a breakout for Korean music into the international scene. It has won six American Music Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards and two Grammy nominations. The members have fronted a UNICEF anti-violence campaign, addressed the United Nations general Assembly and recently met with US President Joe Biden.

Over the course of their career, BTS have amassed over 66 million subscribers on their official YouTube channel, making them the third most-subscribed to artist on the platform and have earned six music videos in the platforms' Billion Views Club to date.