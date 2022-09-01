BTS Member Jungkook turns 25: ARMY paints Busan purple on 'Jungkook Day'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE BTS Member Jungkook turns 25

Jungkook is a member of the South Korean boyband group BTS. He was born in Busan on 1st September 1997. He is a singer, dancer, and all-rounder member of the group. His fans have given him the name Golden Maknae because he is very talented and is the youngest member of BTS. For Jungkook's birthday, ARMY has set a streaming goal party for his solo songs. On Spotify, fans are aiming to get the song 'Euphoria' to 400 million plays and 'My Time' to 200 million plays.

For 'Jungkook Day', the excitement among fans is clearly seen as they have been flooding social media with birthday hashtags for Jungkook like #jungkook25tbirthday, #jungkookday, etc.

South Korea has turned into 'Kooky Land' as well with posters of Jungkook adorning every bus stand and billboard. The singer is also featured on every platform. Interesting, his poster is placed on the Ferris Wheel in Gangnam as well, which is attracting many views. The Philippines fans have also made preparations for Jungkook's birthday like a lovely dancing fountain in one of the largest parks Luneta Park (also known as Rizal Park), and an Art Skills Seminar.

Last year in 2021, Jungkook went live a few hours before his birthday on VLive and waited till midnight to celebrate his birthday with his fans, He also said he is very blessed and wants to learn more, wants to make everyone proud again of his work. His birthday video crossed more than 2 million views.

Latest Entertainment News