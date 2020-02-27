Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz to feature in music video with Jacqueline Fernandez

Asim Riaz will be seen in a T-Series music video with Jacqueline Fernandez

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz was one of the most popular contestants of the show. Thanks to his popularity and love from audiences, Asim became the first runner of the show. Looks like, Asim Riaz could be the next big thing in the entertainment industry. As soon as he stepped out of the BB house rumours of him featuring in Karan Johar's Student of The Year 3 along with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan started making the rounds. However, the news was dismissed by Karan who said he had no such plans but Asim will soon be seen in a music video with Bollywood hot diva Jacqueline Fernandez.

Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram to share a story from dance rehearsals with Asim Riaz and wrote, "Here We Go". Asim also shared a video where he could be seen moonwalking.

Screenshot of Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram story.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, The song produced by T Series’ Bhushan Kumar will be a folk song that has been modernised by music composer Tanishk Bagchi. Crooned by Neha Kakkar, the music video will be shot by director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. Choreographer Shabina Khan is handling the dance department.

“It has been turned into a peppy track through which we will be narrating an engaging story. Shabina Khan, who is choreographing it, has given me some steps and traditional moves but at the same time it will be modern too,” Jacqueline told the publication.

Jacquiline added that she is looking forward to be working with Asim Riaz for the first time, "Shabina has been helping me perfect my moves and expressions. We have been rehearsing diligently to get every nuance right and I’m really looking forward to working with Asim for the first time. It’s a passion project for me."