Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour kicks off in Sweden

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM: THEMETGALA_2023 Beyonce kicks off her Renaissance World Tour in Sweden

Beyonce kicked off her Renaissance World Tour at Sweden's Friends Arena in Stockholm. The pop star performed for three hours and sang all 16 songs from the album at the opening show, which marked her live debut of this album. This is her first tour in four and half years, as the queen brought Renaissance to the stage for the very first time. The singer began the show with four straight ballads, including her 2003 hit track 'Dangerously in Love', an unconventional move by a singer, who is known to open her concerts with fast-paced smash hits like Crazy in Love, Run the World, and Formation. She also gave live debuts to the tracks like Cuff It, Virgo's Groove, Break My Soul, and more.

Several older songs from her expansive catalog made their live debut as well including the Grammy-winning Black Parade, Lift Off and Savage Remix, her number-one hit with Megan Thee Stallion. In the latter half of the concert, Beyonce also surprised people with the first verse of Britney Spears' hit track 'Toxic' which was modified with a ticking noise to add depth. During her closing performance of Summer Renaissance, the singer even rode atop a flying disco horse.

Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour will continue with a second night in Stockholm. The North American phase of the tour will begin in Toronto on July 8 this year. She also announced that she will provide support for students and entrepreneurs throughout the Renaissance World Tour by giving out a total of $ 2 million through her BeyGOOD Foundation, which was founded in 2013.

Renaissance was released July in of last year and quickly became Beyonce's seventh number-one album. She also won a number of Grammy Awards for this album including Best Dance, Electronic Music Album, Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best R&B Song, and Traditional R&B Performance, making her the most decorated artist in Grammy's history.

Latest Entertainment News