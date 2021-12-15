Wednesday, December 15, 2021
     
Best Bhojpuri Songs 2021: Music videos by Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav can make you groove nonstop

If you are planning to make a playlist for your New Year 2021 celebrations, you cannot miss out on these top Bhojpuri songs which are the life of any party.

December 15, 2021
Best Bhojpuri Songs
Best Bhojpuri Songs 2021 playlist

Bhojpuri songs have a huge fanbase. The music space is flooded with new Bhojpuri songs and peppy numbers from popular stars like Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, and Ritesh Pandey are already trending on YouTube. They are not just engaging but the peppy beats can force anyone to hit the dance floor right then. When planning to make a playlist for your New Year 2021 celebrations, you cannot miss out on these top Chartbuster Bhojpuri songs. 

While this year the New Year and Christmas festivities will be affected by COVID 19 pandemic, the enthusiasm among people is only on the rise. But, don't be upset, to add more enjoyment to your Christmas and other festivities, below is a list of Bhojpuri songs that you can add to your playlist.

Babua Ke Khush Ka Da

Lagelu Jahar

Apni To Jaise Taise 

Dupatta Katal Kare 

 Majanuaa Pitata 

Nach Ke Malkini 

 

