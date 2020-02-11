Ayushmann, Jitendra's song Arey Pyaar Kar Le from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will take you back to '80s era

The excitement of Ayushmann Khurrana's fans for his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has been increasing day by day. After the trailer showed his love angle with actor Jitendra Kumar, everyone was left amazed at how the actor could excel in every role he chooses. To add on to the excitement, the makers have now released a new song from the film which is titled 'Arey Pyaar Kar Le.' It happens to be the remix version of Bappi Lahiri's golden hit 'Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re' from the 1985 film Saaheb.

The song has a disco set up and will give you the perfect '80s vibe. Ayushmann shakes his leg with his love interest Jitendra on the dance floor wearing shiny bell-bottom pants. Not only them but even Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta are also a part of the song wearing ‘80s style, in glittery costumes. Sharing the news of the song's arrival, Ayushmann wrote on Twitter, "War nahi, Pyaar karenge! #AreyPyaarKarLe out now! ht ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan."

Watch the full song here:

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor who was a part of the original song shared the same on Twitter and wrote, "From one AK ( me ) to another @ayushmannk #AreyPyaarKarLe lives on!!"

Watch the original song here:

Coming back to the trailer, it garnered attention also because of the kiss that takes place between the two male leads. Talking about the same, Ayushmann had narrated an incident to IANS and said, "I have kissed a boy in the past. During MTV Roadies, we were playing truth and dare. I got the dare (to kiss a boy) and so I did it."

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is directed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The romantic comedy flick is the second installment of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and will release on February 21. Watch the trailer here:

