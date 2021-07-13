Asim Riaz's new song Sky high rules the internet, fans can't get over Himanshi Khurana's special appearance

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ASIMRIAZKING Asim Riaz's 'Sky high' rules the internet, fans can't get over Himanshi Khurana's special appearance

As Asim Riaz turned a year older today, the model turned singer treated his fans with a new music video 'Sky High'. The song also features Asim's girlfriend Himanshi Khurana and his brother Umar Riaz. The song is penned down and sung by Asim. Fans seem to love the video. Encouraging the actor, a number of Asim fans dropped compliments from him on social media platforms. "You nailed it," wrote a user, while another said, "Proud Of You Champ."

Soon after the song was released #AsimRiaz #SkyHigh became the top trends on Twitter. His fans and followers cannot get over Asim Riaz's power-packed performance in the music video. Netizens also cannot get over Himanshi Khurana's special appearance in the video and they have been showering praises on the singer.

Here are the fans reactions:

A day before he shared the teaser of the song on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Asim Riaz dropped his debut track as a rapper on the occasion of Eid earlier this year. Titled "Back to start", Asim has written his debut song besides singing it.

Asim garnered the spotlight during his stint on season 13 of the show, which aired in 2019, where he met his lady love Himanshi Khurana. He says the controversial reality show has been a gamechanger in his life.

Also read: Asim Riaz treats fans on birthday with new song Sky high; Himanshi Khurana, Umar Riaz make special appearance

Since then, he has featured in several music videos including "Kalle sohna nai" and his maiden rap album "Back to start".

Watch the song here: