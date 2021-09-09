Arjun Kanungo, Nikki Tamboli's song 'Dil Kisi Se' is all about love, loss and heartbreak

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIKKI TAMBOLI Arjun Kanungo, Nikki Tamboli

Fans could not contain their excitement as popular singer and musician - Arjun Kanungo and Nikki Tamboli, have united to feature in latest track- Dil Kisi Se. Shot in the cities of Chandigarh and Patiala, Arjun and Nikki’s video narrates an urban love story. From love at first sight to the spirit of young love to a tumultuous climax- the song is about love, loss, pain and heartbreak. The lyrics for the romantic single have been written by lyricist, Kunaal Verma. In the song composed and sung by Arjun himself, Nikki appears in a new traditional and stunning avatar.

Watch the video here:

Talking about the song Arjun Kanungo said, “This is a heart break song with the right amount of pathos and pain seeped into its composition and words. Kunaal Verma’s lyrics is just sublime poetry that captures the loss of love beautifully. The video is a sensitive love story and having Nikki as a co-star was a real pleasure. This one is for all the heart-broken out there – make sure you send the song to your ex.”

Nikki Tamboli added, “Shooting the music video was a surreal experience. It has been worth every bit of hard work that I have put in. I had said yes to the video because Arjun is a fabulous musician and I knew that he would be a part of the video, and not just give the music for it. He has put a lot of heart and soul to it and it has turned out more than what I had ever imagined. Very few things stay with you for life and this is one song that will. We all go through heart breaks and this song will resonate with everyone.”