Monday, December 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
Jharkhand Election Result 2019
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Music News
  5. American singer Lauv co-writes song for Akshay Kumar's 'Good Newwz'

American singer Lauv co-writes song for Akshay Kumar's 'Good Newwz'

Listen to the new track Dil na jaaneya from Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor starrer Good Newwz sung by American singer-songwriter Lauv.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: December 23, 2019 15:12 IST
American singer Lauv co-writes song for Akshay Kumar's 'Good Newwz'

 American singer Lauv co-writes song for Akshay Kumar's 'Good Newwz'

American singer-songwriter Lauv has co-written and produced the song "Dil na jaaneya" for the upcoming film "Good Newwz". Lauv on Monday took to Twitter and shared a post from Dharma Productions that featured the link of the song, also sung by Rochak Kohli. The singer, whose real name is Ari Staprans Leff, tweeted: "Co-wrote and produced a song for the Bollywood film 'Good Newwz'! It's called 'Dil Na Jaaneya' and it's out now!"

Lauv, is an American singer, songwriter and record producer based in Los Angeles, has written songs for other artists including the singles "Boys" by Charli XCX and "No Promises" by Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato. His debut studio album How "I'm Feeling" will be released on March 6, 2020. Watch the song here:

"'Good Newwz" stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Directed by Raj Mehta, the comedy-drama is scheduled to release on December 27.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News