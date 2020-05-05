Alka Yagnik shares throwback photo with Kishore Kumar, Sonu Nigam reveals the interesting backstory

Amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country, various Bollywood celebrities have been sharing throwback photos on their social media. Sailing in the same boat, one of the most appreciated singing queens of the 90s Alka Yagnik shared an old photo on her Instagram on Tuesday which also features Sapna Mukherjee, Sadhana Sargam besides the legendary singer Kishore Kumar. In the photograph, Kishore da is seen in an Arabian attire while the other three are seen standing behind him. Wondering why did they get themselves captured in the same way? Sonu Nigam has an interesting story to share.

Sharing the photo, Alka wrote alongside, "V v fond n precious fun moments with my all time Favourite Kishore da... dressed like an Arab here.... upto his antics as always ... Blessed to have sung with n spent time with him... Love u forever Kishore da." Have a look:

Alka even sent the photo to Sonu Nigam, later which he revealed the story behind it. He wrote, "What a precious picture sent to me by therealalkayagnik ji! This was in Muscat where they had gone with Kishore Kumar ji. Kishore Kumar ji wanted to dress up like an Arab and have Alka ji, Sapna Mukherjee ji and Sadhana Sargam ji as his daasiyan. Thank you Alka ji for sending this picture to me."

Kishore Kumar was one of the amazing figures of the Bollywood industry who has sung many songs not just in Hindi but also in various other regional languages. Here are a few hit duets that were sung by Kishore Kumar and Alka Yagnik together:

