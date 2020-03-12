Image Source : YOUTUBE Akshay Kumar makes special appearance in Nupur Sanon's song Filhall cover version

Singer Nupur Sanon on Thursday unveiled her unplugged version of B. Praak's hit track Filhall in her voice, and superstar Akshay Kumar has made a special appearance in the latest cover. Last year, Akshay and Nupur appeared in the music video of Filhall, which crossed over 500 million views on YouTube. The video featured Akshay as a Punjabi man in love with Nupur's character and narrates how their love story had a tragic end.

Sharing a link of the unplugged version, Nupur took to Instagram and wrote: "From making YouTube covers of Bollywood songs just for fun to finally making a cover of my own song....the feeling is nothing but surreal ! Watch till the end for a sweet SURPRISE!! @akshaykumar. Have put my heart and soul and all my feelings into this one...I hope you all like it. Thank you for your support."

Not only this, the makers of the song have also decided to launch a sequel to the song. Sharing the news earlier in January on social media, Akshay Kumar wrote: "The story continues with another melody... #FilhallPart2." Composed by Jaani, Filhall emerged as one of the most popular singles of 2019 after it was launched in November last year.

Nupur, in an interview, opened up about her experience of working with Akshay and said, “It was my first acting assignment, and that too with such a big star, so I had butterflies in my stomach. I was nervous on the first day of the shoot as I had not met Akshay even socially before. But he was warm, and we bonded over our Punjabi connect. I kept on asking him questions on how to go about it. He calmly told me, you are doing good, if I think I need to guide you, I will.”

Filhall marked Akshay's music video debut, and Nupur's entry into the world of show business. Akshay also produced the song through his banner Cape of Good films.

