Akshay Kumar's special version of Kesari song Teri Mitti for corona warriors out now. Watch video

After much wait, the special song Teri Mitti from Akshay Kumar's film Kesari has been released online. The song has also made in collaboration with film producer Karan Johar and is dedicated to the corona warriors who are fearlessly fighting to escalate the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The special song is a tribute to the doctors and policemen standing on the frontline of the novel coronavirus. The Good Newwz actor shared the video of the song on his Twitter handle and captioned it as, "सुना था डॉक्टर्स भगवन का रूप होते है लेकिन कोरोना वायरस की इस लड़ाई में देख भी लिया l #TeriMitti Tribute - an ode to our heroes in white, out now."

The special song from Akshay's 2019 film has the lyrics changed a bit in order to show gratitude towards the health care workers. For example, the first line goes as, "Sarhad pe jo wardi khaki thi, ab uska rang safed hua." Previously, the teaser of the song was shared by Kesari producer Karan Johar on April 23 along with a caption that read, "They are fighting to keep us safe and for that, we are forever grateful. A tribute from our hearts to theirs."

The Bollywood actor is doing his bit to help the people who are affected due to the lockdown. He supported in the making of masks and rapid testing kits to combat the novel coronavirus. Not only this, he was one of the first few celebrities who donated to PM Modi's CARES fund to help the daily wage earners. He donated Rs 25 crore for the people and then, he donated another Rs 3 crore to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to assist in making masks, PPEs and rapid testing kits.

Akshay recently thanked Mumbai Police for their service amid coronavirus pandemic and shared a picture on Instagram with a caption that read, "Name : Akshay Kumar City : Mumbai ...Mere aur mere parivaar ki taraf se... Police, Nagar Nigam ke workers, doctors, nurses, NGOs, volunteers, government officials, vendors, building ke guards ko #DilSeThankYou"

He was even part of the song 'Muskurayga India' which featured many celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, etc. Have a look:

On the professional front, he was last seen in Good Newwz and his next release which was Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi was postponed due to the pandemic. He will also be seen in films like Bachchan Pandey, Laxmmi Bomb and Bell Bottom.

Watch the original Teri Mitti song here:

