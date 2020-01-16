Image Source : TWITTER Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani can’t get enough of each other in Malang title track

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani are not missing any chance to leave the fans mesmerized. The makers of their upcoming film Malang released the title track featuring these two hotties on Thursday. Sharing the song with the fans, Aditya wrote, “Get ready to fall in love and unleash the madness within you with #MalangTitleTrack Song out now: Link in bio! #Malang” The trailer had already given a sneak peek into the Malang title song and fans had been waiting for the full song to pop on the internet.

Sung by Ved Sharma, Malang title track is everything fans expected off. With soothing beats and soulful lyrics, the song fills the air with romance. Aditya and Disha’s chemistry manages to create magic once again after their appearance in the first song from the film, Chal Ghar Chalen. The song has been composed by Ved Sharma and written by Kunaal Vermaa & Harsh Limbachiya. Check out the song here-

Directed by Ek Villain and Aashiqui 2 fame Mohit Suri, Malang is an romantic thriller also starring Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in important roles. Previously in an interview, Mohit said, "With Malang, I am essentially returning to the genre I enjoy the most. It will be intense, edgy and mad. I hope Malang is as thrilling and exciting an experience for the audience to see as much as it has already been for me."

The film was earlier set to hit the theatres on Valentine's Day but it was preponed to February 7, 2020. Malang will also mark Aditya Roy Kapur's second collaboration with director Mohit Suri.

