Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYANARAYANOFFICIAL Aditya Narayan with 'partner in crime & in wine' Shweta enjoys at vineyard; check pics

Singer and actor Aditya Narayan who tied the knot to her lady love, Shweta Agarwal in December has been on a traveling spree. The couple recently got back from Srinagar after spending some quality time together amid the snow cladded mountains and picturesque views. Aditya took to his Instagram and shared a lovey-dovey picture on Wednesday with his wife Shweta from the Sula Vineyards. He captioned the picture, "Exploring @sula_vineyards with my partner in crime & in wine"

The beautiful couple can be seen all in love having some wine and making memories. Keeping up the holiday mood, the duo is dressed in all chick and casual avatar, twinning in bright yellow. Sharing several pictures from the hotel room, Aditya gave a sneak peek to his fans.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYANARAYANOFFICIAL Aditya Narayan with 'partner in crime & in wine' Shweta enjoys at the vineyard; check pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYANARAYANOFFICIAL Aditya Narayan with 'partner in crime & in wine' Shweta enjoys at vineyard; check pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYANARAYANOFFICIAL Aditya Narayan with 'partner in crime & in wine' Shweta enjoys at vineyard; check pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYANARAYANOFFICIAL Aditya Narayan with 'partner in crime & in wine' Shweta enjoys at vineyard; check pics

Aditya always makes sure to keep his fans updated by sharing pictures from various occasions. He shared many pictures from his honeymoon with Shweta in Kashmir. Dedicating a heartfelt post to his wife, he wrote, "सूर्यास्त, सुकून, श्वेता और शिकारा.... है ना खूबसूरत नज़ारा? (Sunset, peace, Shweta and Shikara... isn't it a beautiful view)"

Aditya after dating Shweta for more than 10 years married Shweta. Their wedding was a close-knit affair with only close friends and family members in attendance due to the COVID-19 restrictions. "We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it’s best to keep one's private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for Shaadi prep. See you in December," Aditya had written on Instagram while sharing the news of his wedding. Aditya and Shweta met on the sets of the 2010 horror film, Shaapit.