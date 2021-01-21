Image Source : YOUTUBE Aamir Ali, Hiba Nawab's music video 'Tanha Hoon' out

Popular television stars Aamir Ali and Hiba Nawab star in the music video of Yasser Desai's new song, 'Tanha hoon'. The song released on Thursday. Yasser, who has sung Bollywood songs like "Makhna" and "Jogi", feels that "Tanha hoon" is one of his best songs. He says the track is really close to his heart and is special in many ways. On the other hand, Aamir said 'Tanha Hoon' is a kind of one-sided love story.

"This track is really close to my heart and it's special in many ways. The soul of the track is really beautiful and both Aamir and Hiba have done complete justice to the video which has only elevated the song further," Yasser said.

On a related note, talking about the video, Aamir said: "It's kind of a one-sided love story. It was a lot of fun shooting for it. I think I have a good sense of music so, when I heard the song for the first time I liked it but when I heard the second time, I loved it even more. So this song will grow for sure."

Taking to its Instagram handle, Aamir wrote, "We may walk apart.. we may look apart.. whilst in our memories we'll always be connected through our heart @indiemusiclabel 's latest music track #TanhaHoon by Yasser Desai featuring Aamir Ali and Hiba Nawab is Out Now!"

Watch the video here:

Earlier, Aamir Ali had left his fans all curious after the actor shared two adorable pictures on social media with a mystery woman. In one photo, the mystery girl is on the piggyback of Aamir, while in the other photo, the duo was seen enjoying on the beach. Aamir shared the photo with a caption that reads, "Shhh.." Since the face of the girl has not been revealed in the post, Aamir's fans, followers and friends from the industry kept guessing whether she is his estranged wife, Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Meanwhile, Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh have separated mutually but they are yet to file a divorce. They were married for eight years and also have a daughter named, Ayra.

(With IANS inputs)