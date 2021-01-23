72nd Republic Day: Ae Watan to Teri Mitti, songs that awaken spirit of patriotism inside you

Image Source : YOUTUBE Ae Watan to Teri Mitti, songs that awaken spirit of patriotism inside you

72nd Republic Day around the corner! Every year there are some films made in Bollywood that arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has its own way to express the struggle for freedom through movies and series. No festival whether Diwali, Holi or Republic Day is complete without Bollywood songs. We are going to celebrate our 72nd Republic Day on 26th January and apart from the parade, what more can be a better way to celebrate and enjoy this day by listening to some Bollywood songs that will enhance your moment of pride? The constitution of the country was implemented on this day. This Republic Day, listen to these patriotic Hindi songs to appreciate the freedom struggle that we won, and the battle that preceded it.

Teri Mitti (Kesari):

There is no other song ever made that can stir up the feelings of patriotism inside you like Akshay Kumar's song Teri Mitti from the film Kesari.

Aisa Des Hai Mera (Veer-Zara)

Aisa Des Hai Mera is sung by Madan Mohan, Lata Mangeshkar, and Udit Narayan. This is one patriotic song listening to which you cannot help but have goosebumps.

Ae Watan (Raazi)

Sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Shankar Ehshaan Loy with lyrics by the legend Gulzar, Ae Watan from Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi is a treat to the ears.

Hindustani (Street Dancer 3D)

The song from film Street Dancer 3D pays tribute to the motherland with the song Hindustani.

I Love My India (Pardes)

I Love My India is a patriotic musical hit from the film Pardes, which is a 1997 Indian Hindi-language musical drama.

Mera Rang De Basanti (The Legend Of Bhagat Singh)

A R Rahman's composition for 'Mera Rang De Basanti Chola' from the multi-starrer 'The Legend Of Bhagat Singh' is sung by Sonu Nigam. The song is written by Sameer.

Satyameva Jayate by Ram Sampath

Challa (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Evoking nationalism to the fullest, Challa from Vicky Kaushal’s Uri has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev and lyrics are penned by Kumaar.

Kandho Se Milte Hain Kandhe (Lakshya)

Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe song from the film Lakshya is sung by Sonu Nigam

Chak De! India by Sukhwinder Singh

Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De India title track is surely going to make you feel proud