Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 tracks produced during lockdown that will pose reminder to stay safe during New Year Eve celebrations

A year of uncertainty held afloat by the sounds of music, the world has fallen in love once again with artists and their creative bliss that led us through tough times. From performing LIVE on digital platforms to producing soulful music, musicians connected closer to fans more than ever. By producing songs centered around the pandemic, artists also guided fans to be precautious while also believe ahead in better times. As we approach the end of the year, Vh1 India has reignited the need to be safe this festive season with their Party Safely campaign on social media cautioning us against the #COVidiots.

Ahead of the same, here are five tracks that should be on every party playlist to remind you and your guests to make the most of the celebrations but with your safety masks on.

1. Six Feet Apart by Luke Combs

The country singer from North Carolina tackled the simple things we were missing in life in quarantine, from visiting our parents to going to the movies. This peppy track will get you nostalgic as it takes you back to recent times while giving you a reminder of what we could miss if we are not careful.

2. I Believe That We Will Win – Pitbull

Who better to get your party rocking than Mr 305? Pitbull’s quarantine track “I Believe That We Will Win” celebrates the spirit of unity and that victory over the virus is imminent If all of us come together, take precautions, and believe we will overcome this time. The music video also features fans in masks with high spirits.

3. Better Days by One Republic

Better Days by One Republic connected us closer more than over. The music video by the Colorado based American pop band features footage from fans across the world cheering on and believing in Better Days. It’s a must feature track on your playlist and will immediately get you to put on your safety masks and celebrate.

4. Let Your Love Be Known by Bono

Irish sensation and lead singer of U2, Bono composed a mesmerizing track ‘Let Your Love Be Known’ during the quarantine. The lyrics of the song depicts what the world recently faced and that while we will get over it soon, we should always unite and let our love be known. The song’s beats will remind you of your loved ones and prompt you to take care of yourself for them.

5. Do What You Can by Bon Jovi

As a tribute to the citizens and heroes who have worked tirelessly during the Covid-19 pandemic, music icon Bon Jovi released the country sensation single “Do What You Can”. The video features celebratory moments of fans in happy spirits with their masks on as they decide not to let Covid-19 dim their spirit. The video will make you want to welcome new beginnings but also keeping in mind the current situation.