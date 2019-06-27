Tough to compose songs for Anubhav Sinha's films: Anurag Saikia

Music composer Anurag Saikia, who has created a track titled "Intezaari" for the forthcoming film "Article 15", says it is always tough to compose songs for filmmaker Anubhav Sinha as he is very sharp musically.

Sharing his experience of composing "Intezaari", which has been picturized on actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Isha Talwar, Saikia said: "This song is very special because I really liked its idea and the way Anubhav (Sinha) sir briefed me about the song. It's always tough to compose for a director like him whose film career has got some really melodious tracks from films like ‘Tum Bin', ‘Ra. One' and ‘Mulk'.

"It is always a challenge to compose for him since he is musically sharp, and Ayushmann being a musician, singer and a composer himself, the challenge to compose this song was double for me."

Saikia said he prefers quality over quantity when it comes to his work in the music industry.

He said: "There is always a thought deep down my mind that I might do less work in my musical journey, but it should say something to the society and it should be very special... that after ten years also, I should be proud of it."

With "Article 15", Saikia has also fulfilled his desire to work with a special choir group.

"I always wanted to collaborate with this special choir group from Shillong. It is conducted by Augustin Kurbah. I think it's their first collaboration with any Bollywood movie. I sent them Ayushmann Khurrana's track and they loved it. I loved the way they designed the sections and it became very special again."

"Article 15" is releasing on June 28.