Ranu Mondal's Teri Meri Kahani official teaser out, full song to release tomorrow (Watch Video)

Image Source : YOUTUBE Ranu Mondal's Teri Meri Kahani song official teaser out

Teri Meri Kahani song by Ranu Mondal and Himesh Reshammiya is all set to release tomorrow. The makers have now released the teaser of the song on YouTube and, the video has already 325,925 views and counting with almost 1000 shares.

Himesh Reshammiya shared the official Teri Meri Kahani teaser on Instagram and said, "Official teaser By GOD’S GraceOf our epic blockbuster track Teri meri kahani from Happy hardy and heer, Full song coming out tom Thanks for all your love and support Always Blessed".

Teri Meri Kahani teaser begins with the clip of Ranu Mondal singing Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai at the Ranaghat railway station in West Bengal, which went viral earlier this month. Then, we also get to see glimpses of Himesh Reshammiya and other casts. The song primarily looks like a sad love song.

Watch Ranu Mondal's Teri Meri Kahani official teaser here

The song has been penned by Shabbir Ahmed and will be releasing tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the romantic comedy 'Happy Hardy and Heer' which stars Sonia Mann alongside Himesh is scheduled to release on 27th December this year.

Talking about the song, Himesh said, "I’m very happy with all the love that Happy Hardy and Heer is getting from the audience, I’m very proud of the product and very confident that the film will set new trends by the grace of god. Ranu ji has sung the song beautifully and I hope audience loves it and enjoys it as much as we did."

