Image Source : INSTAGRAM Neha Kakkar's ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli is back with a music video

Bollywood actor Himansh Kohli stepped into the Bollywood industry through the film Yaariyan, which was produced by T-Series. His name has been in the discussions from quite some time because of his infamous break-up with singer Neha Kakkar. The singer wrote about him everywhere but the actor remained mum on the whole scenario. Well, the actor is yet again coming back with a music video titled "Tera Shehar." He will be accompanied by Pia Bajpiee in the upcoming song.

"I am a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan (actor) and admire his work a lot. While shooting, I felt like I was playing his character in a movie. It was a whole new experience for me," Himansh said in a statement.

"It was freezing cold and I had to wear only one layer of a T-shirt for the shoots which was a bit challenging but I enjoyed every bit of it," he added.

The shooting took place in the picturesque locations of Armenia.

The song is sung by Mohammad Kalam and its music composed by Amaal Mallik with lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir. It depicts how true love always wins.

There are also reports that the actor will be participating in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13, which will be hosted by superstar Salman Khan. However, no official information about the same has been given. Himansh was last seen in the music video 'Oh Humsafar' that also had Neha Kakkar in the lead.

-With IANS inputs

Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.