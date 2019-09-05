Guru Randhawa, Nushrat Bharucha will make you fall in love in Ishq Tera song, watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Guru Randhawa, Nushrat Bharucha will make you fall in love with Ishq Tera song, watch video

Popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa has come out with his latest single titled Ishq Tera, which also features actress Nushrat Bharucha. The song is a romantic melody that tells the story of love at first sight. The song is written, composed and crooned by the singer himself.

On Wednesday, Guru Randhawa took to Instagram to share the promo of the song. He captioned it as, “#Ishqtera is Out Now Enjoy Because everyone remembers their first love…@nushratbharucha @bhushankumar @tseries.official @gaana @adityadevmusic".

Ishq Tera is a rather emotional and romantic which shows us the scenic locales of Kullu. The music video narrates the story of a guide falling in love with his tourist.

Watch Guru Randhawa's Ishq Tera featuring Nushrat Bharucha here:

Talking about the song, Guru told Times of India, “Ishq Tera is a really unique song for me as an artist. The song celebrates love and simplicity. For me it’s been a great experience so far, it was nice to shoot with a dear friend Nushrat Bharucha and I believe my fans are going to love this new side of me which is slightly different from what they’ve seen earlier. ”

Nushrat, on the other hand, spoke to DNA about her single and said, “I am super-excited about Ishq Tera with my talented friend Guru. It is a lovely song that beautifully captures the emotions of falling in love. I’ve been hooked to it since the time I heard it first and I can’t wait for its release.”

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page