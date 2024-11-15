The Sabarmati Report Review: Vikrant Massey does it again, brings Godhra train burning story with sensitivity and facts

Read The Sabarmati Report Review Here Photo:IMDB Movie Name: The Sabarmati Report

Critics Rating: 3 / 5

Release Date: November 15, 2024

November 15, 2024 Director: Dheeraj Sarna

Genre: Drama-Thriller

After '12th Fail', Filmfare Best Actor Critic 2023 winner Vikrant Massey is back on the big screens with his film 'The Sabarmati Report'. The film has been in the news for a long time due to various reasons, like a director change, a release date postponement, and trailer reactions. But now the film, also featuring Riddhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna along with Vikrant Massey, has hit theatres. With the recent substandard Diwali releases like 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', 'The Sabarmati Report' is different, better in terms of storyline, and also motivates the viewers to think back about the innocent lives lost during one of the deadliest Indian riots. Producer Ektaa Kapoor and director Dheeraj Sarna's 'The Sabarmati Report' claims that it has brought the story of such a historical incident of India on screen, about which a lot has been written, read, and heard, but is it all true? The makers have tried to add a new angle to this event. The film unravels the participation of Indian media houses and the dilemma of its journalists.

Story

'The Sabarmati Report' revolves around the Godhra incident in Gujarat in 2002, where 59 innocent people lost their lives due to the fire in the Sabarmati Express. The film sheds light through a reporter on whether it was a tragic accident or a sinister conspiracy. However, those who think that this movie will have an old plot like the movies made in the past on the Gujarat incident, then you are probably mistaken. The makers have taken a bold approach to the Sabarmati Express incident. The film also shows the ideological conflict between Hindi-speaking journalists and Westernised media, which makes 'The Sabarmati Report' even more interesting and real. This film is a must-watch for those who are interested in Indian history.

The story begins with the struggle to know the truth of this train accident, in which the struggle between truth and lie is shown between Hindi-language journalist Samar Kumar (Vikrant Massey) and English journalist Manika Rajpurohit. But the real twist in the story comes when female journalist Amrita Gill (Raashii Khanna) enters and investigates this entire incident to give new wings to Samar's incomplete effort. Are Samar and Amrita successful in this? For that, you will have to watch this film.

Acting

The performances of the cast are commendable in 'The Sabarmati Report'. Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Riddhi Dogra, who play the roles of journalists, make the story even more profound with their acting. For an actor like Vikrant, who has several critically acclaimed roles like '12th Fail', 'Sector 36', and 'Death In The Gunj,' among others, it gets better with 'The Sabarmati Report'. His performance in this film is like water; it flows and has a calming effect. While Raashii adds a special charm to her character, Riddhi shines with her impressive acting. She dons the character of a boss lady and does justice by it.

Writing and Direction

Actor Dheeraj Sarna, who is seen in the role of Yash in Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms' famous TV show 'Kutumb', has directed 'The Sabarmati Report'. While the makers have stuck by the findings of the Nanavati-Mehta Commission, Saran efforts lack experience; you will easily see the proof of this by watching some scenes of the film. But overall, his effort to bring this serious issue on screen has been good. Moreover, the flaws in the writing are duly covered by good acting and background scores.

VFX technology was used well in scenes like the burning of the train, but the cinematography seems a bit cold. As a producer, Ektaa Kapoor may have tried her best to give the audience value-for-money entertainment in theatres, but the silent part of the film is its writing. Moreover, in between the film seems to go a bit off track, as more than the Gujarat riots, 'The Sabarmati Report' becomes a battle for supremacy between journalists of two leagues, but it will not bore you at all. The role of these journalists can be said to be the central point of the film.

Verdict

'The Sabarmati Report' is a film based on a real-life incident; hence, it invites a debate on whether the film is authentic or not. But just like Vikrant said in one of his interviews, viewing this film from the lens of the Hindu-Muslim or Left-Right wing is a shame towards humanity. 'The Sabarmati Report' not only pays tribute to the innocent lives lost during the riots but also remains interesting till the end as a film—a medium of entertainment. This film is a must-watch for those who are interested in Indian history and hence, rightly, deserves 3 stars.