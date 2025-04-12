IPL 2025 points table after SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 clash: Check standings, orange and purple cap board Sunrisers Hyderabad registered an emphatic victory against Punjab Kings in game 27 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. After the game, let us have a look at the updated points table of the tournament.

Game 27 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Both sides locked horns on April 12, and the game saw Punjab Kings coming in to bat first.

Through Shreyas Iyer’ and Prabhsimran Singh’s exceptional performance with the bat, Punjab Kings managed to post a total of 245 runs in the first innings of the game.

With a huge total on the board, Punjab Kings hoped for a comfortable second innings. However, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head had different plans. The SRH openers got into their own, with Head scoring 66 runs in 37 deliveries, alongside Abhishek, who scored 141 runs in 55 deliveries.

Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down the target with nine balls to spare as they registered an eight-wicket victory against Punjab Kings.

Check the latest IPL 2025 standings after SRH vs PBKS clash

After the win for Sunrisers Hyderabad, the side has jumped one spot in the standings and now occupies eighth place. On the other hand, Punjab Kings sit in sixth place after their loss.

Rank Team Matches Played Won Lost NR Tied NRR 1 Delhi Capitals 4 4 0 0 0 +1.278 2 Gujarat Titans 6 4 2 0 0 +1.081 3 Lucknow Super Giants 6 4 2 0 0 +0.162 4 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 3 3 0 0 +0.803 5 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 5 3 2 0 0 +0.539 6 Punjab Kings 5 3 2 0 0 +0.065 7 Rajasthan Royals 5 2 3 0 0 -0.733 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 2 4 0 0 -1.245 9 Mumbai Indians 5 1 4 0 0 -0.010 10 Chennai Super Kings 6 1 4 0 0 -1.554

Orange cap leaderboard

Nicholas Pooran still holds the top spot in the IPL orange cap leaderboard with 349 runs to his name. Sai Sudharsan sits in second with Mitchell Marsh in third place.

Purple cap leaderboard

Noor Ahmad is the highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets to his name. Shardul Thakur has moved into second place with 11 wickets, alongside Hardik Pandya, who sits in third place with 10 wickets.